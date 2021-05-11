Liverpool transfer news: Six players the Reds wanted to sell last summer

According to the Athletic, Liverpool were keen to offload six players last summer but five of them still remain at the club.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Liverpool had hoped to sell their deadwood last summer, however five players have stayed at the Reds despite being unwanted.

Based on reports from the Athletic, funds of up to £80m were hoped to have been raised by selling Dejan Lovren, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Loris Karius, and one of either Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi.

Lovren joined Zenit Saint Petersburg for nearly £10.8m, however the remaining five continue to be under contract at Anfield.

Liverpool were able to secure the sales of Rhian Brewster and Ki-Jana Hoever to Sheffield United and Wolves respectively, but were still stuck with five players that they had wanted to move on.

Fan Power! Financial expert tells The Football Terrace how supporters can force change at their clubs...

How well have the players Liverpool wanted to sell performed this season?

The two players that remain in touch with the first team squad are Shaqiri and Origi, both of which have had limited game-time. The Swiss international has missed nine games due to a muscle injury and has only managed five starts and two assists in the league.

Origi has played just 182 minutes of Premier League football this term and has rarely been included in the squad this season.

Wilson and Grujic have had positive spells at their respective loan clubs. Wilson recorded 18 goal contributions according to WhoScored and ended his time in the Championship with the third highest assists tally (11) in the division. Grujic has featured in 21 league games for FC Porto and was also involved in their fruitful journey to the UCL quarter-finals.

Lovren was able to leave the club permanently and has enjoyed his time in Zenit clinching two trophies already in Russia.

Meanwhile Karius has rarely featured for Union Berlin and is set to be a free agent this summer.

Why have Liverpool struggled to offload these players?

In an ordinary transfer market Liverpool may have hoped to sell all of their deadwood, however the global crisis has evidently damaged their chances of offloading players at a decent value.

According to the Athletic, income among the 20 Premier League clubs fell by about £600m and at the height of the crisis people operating the finances regarded the situation as 'a nightmare'.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

Will they be sold this summer?

It remains unclear as to whether Liverpool can find any potential suitors for these players, however it still looks difficult for clubs to raise decent money from player sales, because the whole transfer market has been affected by lost revenues.

The Athletic have warned that the coming summer threatens to be as challenging as the last in regards to selling assets and player sales will be easier said than done.

News Now - Sport News