Axel Tuanzebe was in fantastic form for Manchester United during their Leicester City clash on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils might have slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford, handing the Premier League title to Manchester City in the process, but that didn't stop Tuanzebe from rising to the occasion.

Truth be told, the academy product has looked shaky at times this season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given him opportunities from time to time to remind us all of his undoubted quality.

Tuanzebe thrives vs Leicester

Besides, if Tuanzebe could deliver the sort of performances that saw him thrive away to Paris Saint-Germain last year, then there's good reason to think he could be a starter for United.

Sadly, football nor life is quite that simple, but it was still great to see Tuanzebe grabbing the opportunity with both hands, even if Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu somewhat spoiled the party.

However, Tuanzebe didn't just catch the eye of supporters for his impressive defending against the Foxes, but also for what appeared to be some sort of accessory on his right wrist.

Tuanzebe catches the eye vs Leicester

Both the television broadcast and photographers in the stadium captured images that appeared to show that Tuanzebe was wearing some sort of smart strap - and it wasn't lost on the fans.

In fact, countless supporters - both neutral and cheering on United - couldn't help chuckling about the idea that Tuanzebe had taken to a Premier League match while wearing the device.

Now, it's worth stressing that exactly what Tuanzebe was wearing and why he was doing so remains unconfirmed, though one particular company claims that he's wearing one of their fitness products.

Was Tuanzebe wearing a smart strap?

American company WHOOP replied to a number of tweets claiming that it was their creation with The Sun touting that it was the Onyx ProKnit band, which isn't strictly a 'smart watch'.

They were clear to bat away suggestions that it was an Apple Watch and given that you'd hope a company would be able to recognise its own releases, then we might have solved the dilemma here.

But regardless of the brand, as well as whether Tuanzebe had simply forgotten to take it off or had a very serious reason for sporting it, there's no denying that it made waves on social media:

Tuanzebe earns his shot

However, smart watch conspiracy theories aside, Tuanzebe will likely be feeling chuffed with his latest berth in the United first team and it would be brilliant to see him offered even more outings.

If there is any positive to be taken from Harry Maguire's injury, then perhaps it's Solskjaer actually entertaining the idea of bringing more variety to his back four amidst such a taxing campaign.

But with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly also throwing their hats into the ring, you'd forgive Tuanzebe for thinking that the path to the United first-team could be a long and arduous one.

I guess he'll just have to take it step by step - and a smart watch would certainly help with that.

