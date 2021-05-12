Pep Guardiola has won his third Premier League title as Manchester City manager.

Although the writing has been on the wall for months and months now, the Citizens must have been relieved to have their status as champions of England confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Manchester United needed to avoid defeat against Leicester City to prevent their 'Noisy Neighbours' from cracking open the champagne, but crashed to a 2-1 loss under the lights at Old Trafford.

Man City win the Premier League

As such, the Citizens have snatched the Premier League title they won in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns out of the hands of Liverpool - and could finish the season on as many as 89 points.

It's a spectacular achievement that thrusts Guardiola's name amongst the very best coaches that the Premier League has ever seen, matching Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho on three titles.

But where exactly does City's title-winning coach rank in the iconic history of the Premier League? Well, fear not, because your resident GIVEMESPORT writer has sought to tackle that question.

Greatest Premier League managers

First and foremost, we're putting real significance behind Premier League winners' medals, but beyond that we're looking at pound-for-pound quality within their resources and over a sustained period of time.

Got it? Well, even if you haven't, it's ultimately just a matter of opinion, so be sure to check out my selections down below and try not to crucify me along the way.

15. Manuel Pellegrini

The weakest of the Premier League-winning managers, but make no mistake that Pellgerini fought off strong competition from Chelsea and Liverpool to secure City's sophomore title in 2013/14.

14. Sir Bobby Robson

The England icon might only have managed in the Premier League for five years, but raising Newcastle from the foot of the table to the Champions League remains a Herculean achievement.

13. Harry Redknapp

The man, the myth, the legend. Redknapp elevated Tottenham to consecutive top four finishes as well as punching above his weight with West Ham United and Portsmouth to sum up his class.

12. Antonio Conte

A two-season blast might be all we saw of Conte in the Premier League, but Chelsea's whirlwind 2016/17 is enough to earn him a spot, collecting 93 points and overseeing 13 consecutive victories.

11. Rafael Benitez

When he wasn't steadying the ship on a limited budget at Newcastle, Benitez was bringing flair and panache to a Liverpool side that came within a whisker of Premier League glory in 2008/09.

10. Roberto Mancini

The brains behind City's watershed 2011/12 Premier League triumph, Mancini wrestled his way past one of the competition's strongest ever runners-up in a season capped by that Sergio Aguero goal.

9. Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea's 2009/10 champions might well be the greatest attacking team in Premier League history and Ancelotti - who is now thriving at Everton - was the man who orchestrated its 103-goal romp.

8. David Moyes

The first boss without a Premier League winners' medal, Moyes is part of the furniture in England's top-flight and his over-achieving spells with Everton and West Ham sum up his brilliance.

7. Claudio Ranieri

Regardless of his underrated spell with Chelsea, Ranieri strolls into the top ten by way of securing one of the greatest achievements in all of sport: leading Leicester City to Premier League glory.

6. Sir Kenny Dalglish

Yes, his Liverpool and Newcastle tenures might not have set the world alight, but Dalglish leading Blackburn Rovers to the summit of English football is a defining moment in Premier League history.

5. Jurgen Klopp

The lead guitarist of Liverpool's 'heavy metal' band, Klopp spearheaded one of the greatest Premier League conquerors of all time, ending the Reds' 30-year drought with no less than 99 points.

4. Jose Mourinho

Forget his United and Spurs spells for a moment because Mourinho's three victories with Chelsea - most notably the 2004/05 season in which they conceded just 15 goals - are the stuff of legend.

3. Pep Guardiola

Three Premier League titles in just five seasons is a staggering return, never mind when you consider his 2017/18 centurions are the greatest footballing side the competition has ever seen.

2. Arsene Wenger

The mastermind behind the only invincible season in Premier League history, Wenger revolutionised English football with forward-thinking methods and endures as the division's longest-serving coach.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson

Like, obviously. I'm sorry, but there's simply no competing with a staggering 13 Premier League titles with Ferguson transcending eras by regenerating United team after United team into world beaters.

Have we hit the nail on the heard or are we miles wide of the mark? Either way, I think we can all agree on the managers in the top five, just not necessarily the way in which they're ordered.

And we'd be fascinated to hear how you would order the Premier League's greatest ever coaches because my opinion is by no means superior to yours, so let us know across our social channels.

