Karrion Kross w/Scarlett def. Austin Theory w/Johnny Gargano via referee stoppage

Austin Theory's time to pay the toll finally came, and he paid dearly. Though a Johnny Gargano distraction at ringside provided Theory with a brief respite from Karrion Kross' onslaught, the NXT Champion eventually decimated Theory.

Dropping "All Day" with a pair of Doomsday Saitos and a massive elbow drop to the head, Kross waylaid Theory with repeated strikes and the Kross Jacket, forcing the referee to stop the bout for a statement victory.

Afterward, Finn Bálor confronted Kross and said he wanted his rematch. The undefeated champion eagerly obliged The Prince, as Kross said he too relished the opportunity to throw down with Bálor once again.

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK def. Breezango in a non-title match

MSK received a worthy challenge from Breezango as the current champions slugged it out with the former champions in a fast-paced encounter.

MSK's quickness proved to be the difference as they dropped Tyler Breeze with a double-team blockbuster for the win, though the four men showed each other respect following the match. Nash Carter & Wes Lee also made it clear they were ready to defend against Legado del Fantasma, any time and any place.

Pete Dunne def. Leon Ruff via referee stoppage

Deriding Kross for giving Bálor the first opportunity at his title, The BruiserWeight instead called out anyone in the locker room willing to face him. What he got was a meeting with Leon Ruff, who against NXT General Manager William Regal's orders, fought and initially overwhelmed Dunne. But the former NXT United Kingdom Champion enforced his will, locking Ruff in a modified triangle before putting him out with vicious elbows.

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez def. Mercedes Martinez

"Big Mami Cool" was more than ready for her first title defense, controlling much of the action against the veteran challenger.

Mercedes Martinez scored several near-falls until Raquel Gonzalez turned the tide with a brutal assault outside the ring, launching her foe face-first into the ring post.

Martinez hit a fisherman's buster for another near-fall before being floored by a big boot. Gonzalez followed with the Chingona Bomb for the three-count.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott introduced Hit Row

Flanked by Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-FAB, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott introduced the NXT Universe to Hit Row, putting the rest of the black-and-gold brand on notice.

Kyle O'Reilly def. Oney Lorcan; Bobby Fish returned

Kyle O'Reilly continues to look better than ever. This time, he took down Oney Lorcan, sealing the victory after a brainbuster and a devastating knee to the back of the head from the top rope.

Dunne immediately stormed the ring, and a two-on-one assault was quickly underway against O'Reilly. Bobby Fish made an unexpected but timely return, appearing on NXT for the first time since 2020 to even the odds in favor of his former Undisputed ERA teammate. Though they fought off Dunne and Lorcan, O'Reilly and Fish clearly understood they were on their own.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida def. Santos Escobar in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match

The potential x-factor of Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza at ringside was quickly neutralized by MSK, who fought them off before the referee ejected both duos. That cleared the way for Kushida and Santos Escobar to treat the NXT Universe to an instant classic.

Escobar claimed an initial advantage, planting NXT's resident Time Splitter with a Phantom Driver for the first fall. But Kushida evened the tally just moments later, forcing Escobar to tap to a cross armbreaker.

The two warriors eventually found themselves on the top rope with Kushida applying the Hoverboard Lock before they plummeted to the mat. While The Emperor of Lucha Libre refused to submit a second time, and Kushida applied a picture-perfect bridging hammerlock suplex for the pin, retaining his title.

