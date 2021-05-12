Liverpool and West Ham fans in particular wouldn’t have been too impressed seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make 10 changes for the visit of Leicester on Tuesday night.

After United’s match against Liverpool last weekend was postponed due to fan protests, the Red Devils were forced to play three matches in the space of five days with the clash against Jurgen Klopp’s side being rescheduled for Thursday.

It left Solskjaer with very little choice but to rotate his squad - and he certainly did that against Brenden Rodgers’s side.

The likes of Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga started the match as United lost 2-1 to Leicester.

The significance of that was Leicester moved into third, eight points clear of West Ham and nine points ahead of Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification.

One man who certainly wasn’t impressed with the decision was talkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair.

He believes that Man Utd should be deducted SIX points for ‘disrespecting’ the league.

“Without being disrespectful to the players that played tonight, they made ten changes, this is their ‘B’ team,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“I think that’s disrespectful and it takes away from the top four race.

“Why didn’t the police and the club make amendments and make sure they safeguard the stadium? They didn’t do that.

“The teams that are going to suffer from Man United’s lack of due diligence, the ones who could miss out on the top four, are Chelsea possibly, Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham.

“I think there needs to be a punishment for Man United. Three points isn’t enough because that doesn’t affect anything.

“I honestly feel the way they put out this team, the way they didn’t safeguard their stadium, I think a six-point deduction should be given to Manchester United.”

It’s certainly a controversial view and one that hosts Andy Goldstein and Jason Cundy disagreed with.

“So far we are 35 games into the season and if you’re just outside the top four that’s because you haven’t got enough points from those games, not because Manchester United have had to field a weakened side because they’ve got bigger fish to fry,” said Goldstein.

“I don’t know what options Ole had, there were none,” Cundy added. “He’s absolutely entitled to pick the team that he feels is right for that game.

“He’s got the biggest game of the season coming up on Thursday against Liverpool, he cannot lose that game.

“But also he’ll want to get some momentum going for the Europa League final. In my mind, he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

