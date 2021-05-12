Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday evening after Man United fell to defeat against Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola has now guided City to 10 trophies since he took over in 2016.

He could win his 11th trophy with the club when they contest the Champions League final against Chelsea later this month.

Guardiola has now won the Premier League in three of his five seasons in England.

And his achievements since joining the Citizens have led to Robbie Savage claiming he is the best manager he's ever seen in the Premier League.

The Welshman said on BT Sport: “Pep improves players and that side is incredible.

“For me, the best manager I’ve witnessed in the Premier League.”

That is of course a massive claim given Sir Alex Ferguson, possibly the greatest manager of all time, won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United.

Rio Ferdinand was working alongside Savage and he wasn't having any of his claims.

“Sorry, like Chris Sutton said, you should go and get your coat for that," he replied.

Savage when on to expand on his claim, saying: "Listen, the reason I’m saying that, Sir Alex is obviously the record he has.

“But in terms of overall, at Barca, at Bayern, now at Manchester City.

“The way teams from the Premier League down to grassroots play like Manchester City, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“The way he evolves teams. He’s won trophies with teams he should win trophies with, but if he wins the Champions League for Man City, for me, possibly the best ever.”

Despite disagreeing with Savage, Ferdinand was still full of praise for the City boss.

He said: “I think Pep, I love him, he’s a maverick. This season, what he’s done especially, tactically the way he’s changed his team.

“He’s thickened up his midfield, got more bodies in, played with a false number nine, getting more bodies in the midfield to control the pace of the game, not making it a basketball game, up and down. It was more about controlling possession, strangling teams.”

