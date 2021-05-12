Following an action-packed episode on NXT last night, the Black and Gold Brand are going full steam ahead with two great matches scheduled for next week.

Bronson Reed has been licking his chops for weeks waiting for another opportunity to become NXT North American Champion. The Colossal Superstar will finally get his chance next week on NXT, and it will come inside a steel cage.

Reed will challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title next Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA.

The Colossal One earned this rematch by virtue of a win over Austin Theory last month. Reed came up short in his previous outing against Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, though Gargano had a significant advantage with Reed a night removed from a gruelling Gauntlet Eliminator.

Now, by Reed's personal request after a dastardly backstage ambush from Gargano and Theory, he'll get his hands on the champion inside a steel cage.

While Gargano has consistently found ways to retain the gold, escaping this challenge would prove to be his most impressive act yet. Will Reed bring Johnny Wrestling's third reign as NXT North American Champion to an end?

The second match announced for next week's episode of the Black and Gold Brand will see another fresh rivalry continue.

Zoey Stark shocked the NXT Universe when she pinned Toni Storm in their first meeting. Will lightning strike twice when they renew hostilities next Tuesday night on NXT?

The NXT newcomer pulled off the biggest win of her career against the former NXT UK Women's Champion last month on the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Pre-Show.

Incensed by the setback, Storm has seemingly become obsessed with payback against Stark ever since, ridiculing her upstart foe and targeting her with a vicious ambush. Stark has responded in kind, causing Storm to lose in a stunning upset against another rookie in Zayda Ramier.

Stark has shown she's more than just a flash in the pan, not only defeating Storm but going toe to toe with NXT's top competitors. Can she score another major victory, or will Storm reestablish her dominance?

WWE NXT returns next Tuesday, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

