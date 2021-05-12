Manchester City are champions of England once again.

It feels like months since the Citizens asserted their authority on the Premier League table, but Manchester United's failure to avoid defeat against Leicester City finally solidified their victory.

It's the fifth time that City have stood atop the English football summit since the 1992 rebranding and three of those triumphs have come with Pep Guardiola stood in the technical area.

Man City win the Premier League

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach has been integral in City's quest to establish themselves as one of the dominant not only in England, but across Europe as a whole.

Say what you like about the money that has been involved in that process, but City are hoovering up silverware like it's going out of fashion and it's really leaving an impact upon the history books.

In fact, the Citizen's latest league triumph means that they have now conquered England seven times in their entire history, topping the First Division twice to go with their modern achievements.

Manchester City are CHAMPIONS! (Football Terrace)

Man City climb the history books

And while that might not seem like a life-changing total, it actually means that only four clubs in the history of English football have won the top-flight title more times than City.

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is some going when you consider the Citizens crashed as low as the third tier this century but alas, Sheikh Mansour's takeover really has worked wonders.

And their fifth place finish in the all-time rankings will no doubt fuel their ambitions further with Goal compiling a fascinating list of every club to have been crowned as champions of England.

English clubs with most league titles

So, when the City squad emerge from their well-earned bottles of champagne, be sure to check who they'll be propping up in their crosshair when they look to add to their silverware collection below:

1 title

Leicester City

Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town

Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion

2 titles

Preston North End

Tottenham Hotspur

Derby County

Burnley

Portsmouth

3 titles

Huddersfield Town

Leeds United

Blackburn Rovers

Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 titles

Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United

6 titles

Chelsea

Sunderland

7 titles

Manchester City

Aston Villa

9 titles

Everton

13 titles

Arsenal

19 titles

Liverpool

20 titles

Manchester United

England's successful clubs in history

Liverpool and United really are in a league of their own, aren't they? Pun intended.

It's staggering to think that great institutions such as Tottenham and Newcastle have 'only' managed a combined six league titles, but I guess that goes to show just how though English football really is.

Because although City having seven titles to their name might not sound earth-shattering, make no mistake that it puts them amongst some of the greatest clubs to set foot on English shores.

It still sees them finishing miles behind the totals of Arsenal, Liverpool and United, sure, but City are making progress at a frightening rate of knots, so Everton should start looking over their shoulders.

Whether you like it or not, City have pulled up a chair at the top table of English football giants and they are here to stay.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester City sign Aguero from in 2011? Real Sociedad Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

News Now - Sport News