The Prince wants his throne back.

Finn Balor will look to recapture the NXT Championship when he challenges Karrion Kross on Tuesday, May 25, on NXT.

Balor went on one of the most memorable tears in the history of the black-and-gold brand in his second reign as NXT Champion before running into the undefeated Kross.

Though The Prince came close to dealing Kross his first loss in a highly physical encounter last month at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, his opponent prevailed to join Balor as a two-time champion.

After taking time away, Balor is back, refreshed and ready to reclaim the gold. He’ll also have the chance to make history as the first three-time NXT Champion.

No one in WWE history has been as dominant as Finn on the Black & Gold Brand, whose two reigns with the title belt to date total a ridiculous 504 days.

Should he capture it once more later this month, we may need to start calling Balor The King of NXT, let alone The Prince.

But perhaps his toughest-ever adversary stands in his way this time.

Kross may have only racked up a combined 37 days (and counting) between his two title reigns compared to Balor's 504 days, but that means very little.

On NXT this week, he completely decimated Austin Theory, handing his opponent such a beating that the referee was forced to stop the bout.

A pair of Doomsday Saitos and a massive elbow drop to the head waylaid Theory and opened the door for repeated strikes and the Kross Jacket to end the match.

It was after that dominant performance that Balor appeared from the shadows, demanding his rematch for the NXT Championship and the titleholder eagerly obliged.

We're certainly going to be in for a treat later this month when the pair collide.

