WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte has launched a scathing attack on Tyson Fury for not aiding Billy Joe Saunders’ dad during a scuffle that took place ringside on Saturday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tom Saunders wanted to go and check on his son after the Brit suffered a broken eye socket during his bout with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, which led to Saunders being pulled out of the fight by trainer Mark Tibbs at the end of the eighth round.

Saunders Sr, subsequently, leapt over the barrier, however, was shoved forcibly back by security before others from the Saunders camp intervened to help

One notable person part of the Saunders team who was merely an onlooker, though, was Tyson Fury. Although he appeared animated during the pushing and shoving and seemed to be begging for calm, he did not ultimately jump over the barrier to get involved.

This clearly did not impress fellow British boxer Whyte, who has taken to Twitter to criticise the Gypsy King for not doing more.

Whyte shared a clip of the incident on his social media channel and wrote: “@Tyson_Fury is a coward how can you stand by and watch @bjsaunders_ father get treated like this and you didn’t jump the barrier and at least try to stop them man handling him.

“You are a coward all mouth #fightingman #ALLMOUTH.”

This sparked a heated social media exchange between the pair, as Fury replied: “‘The Can Man’ more like, ’TheCan get knocked out by a 41-year-old Man. #Bum.”

Whyte then finished by saying: “Calm down, ‘Gypsy Coward’ You’re no King. If you thought I was a bum, you would have fought me years ago when ordered by the WBC Boxing. Keep conning the public #anytime #anywhere.”

This is not the first time that Whyte has called the WBC heavyweight champion a coward over the years, and it's also not the first time he has wanted a fight with his British heavyweight rival.

Having recently avenged his loss to Alexander Povetkin back in March, Whyte is now once again considered the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt.

With Fury, however, set to face WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua on either August 7 or 14, it appears that Whyte will once again have to bide his time before he gets what would be considered a long overdue world title opportunity.

