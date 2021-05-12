WWE returned to The ThunderDome following a very successful WrestleMania 37 event that aired from Raymond James Stadium.

For the first time in over 12 months, the company welcomed back a live crowd, with over 20,000 fans attending both nights at The Show of Shows.

The atmosphere was - as you would expect - electric, and the action inside the ring was as good as we've seen in the last year.

So, seeing WWE return to the virtual ThunderDome after WrestleMania 37 was a little disappointing to say the least.

Of course, it's not their fault. The ongoing pandemic means large-scale events simply cannot regularly go ahead right now.

But fear not, because it's been reported in the last month that WWE are planning to bring a live crowd back for the next of their 'Big Four' PPVs - SummerSlam.

So where could The Biggest Party of the Summer take place?

Well, reports suggest WWE have multiple venues in mind and according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Madison Square Garden in New York is under consideration.

"I’ve heard Madison Square Garden. Oh, I shouldn’t have said that. It may not be, but it’s under consideration. It’s not like it’s been announced or anything," Melzer revealed.

Seeing SummerSlam air from MSG would be absolutely incredible, considering it's been considered WWE's spiritual home for decades.

In more recent years, we've seen the PPV hosted down the road at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, because it's said to be cheaper to run shows from there.

But a return to The Garden in 2021 would be incredibly significant for WWE.

Further reports, per WrestlingNews, suggest that the belief is the company will return to live touring after SummerSlam with fans attending all TV and PPV events going forward.

What a way it would be to kick off the post-pandemic era, with SummerSlam at Madison Square Garden. It makes sense, surely?

