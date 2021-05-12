Wolves transfer rumours: Wolves player linked with move to La Liga

Real Madrid are tracking Wolves striker Fabio Silva ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to Defensa Central.

What's the latest news involving Fabio Silva?

The Spanish champions are reportedly looking to add another forward to their squad next season, having largely relied on Karim Benzema this year, who turns 34 in December.

It is understood that they have identified Silva as a possible target to bolster their attacking options.

What are Silva's stats this season?

Wolves signed Silva from Porto last September, paying £36m for the 18-year-old. He has featured in 29 league matches for the club this term, but has only found the net on four occasions.

However, he does have two goals and two assists to his name in his last six top-flight appearances, signalling that he seems to be settling into life in England after a slow start to his Premier League career.

Only Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves have scored more goals in the league than Silva for Wolves in 2020/21.

Have any other members of Wolves' Portuguese contingent been linked with moves away?

Indeed they have.

Silva is just the latest Portuguese player to have caught the eye at Molineux. In recent weeks, it has been reported that Neves could be tempted to take on a fresh challenge, while goalkeeper Rui Patricio is rumoured to be a potential option for Roma, who recently appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

Neto was linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but that seems highly unlikely now given that he suffered a serious injury last month.

Then, there is manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who could be set for a sensational switch to Aston Villa at the end of the season if Jorge Mendes gets his way.

1 of 15 In which season did Wolves wear this kit? 2018/19 2013/14 2020/21 2012/13

Is this a worrying trend for Wolves?

It certainly is.

Wolves' Portuguese contingent have played a major role in the club's success over the last four years, with Nuno at the helm overseeing the likes of Patricio, Neves, Neto and co. establish the side as a solid Premier League outfit.

Now, it seems that some of these players and indeed the manager could move on in the near future.

Looking at Silva specifically, he does not turn 19 until July, so it would be a blow for Wolves to lose him as he is some way off reaching his peak years.

Wolves have worked hard to get to their current position, and will not want to let the last four years go to waste. However, if their Portuguese contingent does start to disperse, that is exactly what could happen.

News Now - Sport News