Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Weekly Challenges Revealed

Destiny 2 Season of the Spicer is now live and the week one challenges are available to play.

These challenges are a good way to keep players engaged and for them to also earn small rewards.

With Season of the Chosen now over and Season of the Splicer underway following its release on May 11, fans of the game are excited to check out the new content.

A new season is always exciting, but to add weekly challenges is another great way to enjoy the game and here is all you need to know about the week one challenges.

What are Destiny 2 Weekly Challenges?

Completing these challenges will make it easier for players to complete the season pass. There are going to be ten weeks of challenges during season 14 and they will involve things like strike competitions, Trials of Osiris matches and weekly nightfall.

As well as XP, some sort of weapon will be available to pick up each week, as well as Bright Dust (which helps you buy cosmetics).

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Challenges: Week One

Here are all the challenges to complete this week:

Challengers Aspiration- Complete weekly playlist challenges

Close-Range Calibration- Calibrate close-range weapons (Sidearms, Shotguns, Swords, Submachine Guns) on Europa and you get bonus progress for defeating targets quickly

Drifter’s Chosen - Earn points for banking Motes, defeating Blockers and Guardians in Gambit

Etheral Splicer I- Collect Ether by playing Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Public Events and more

Hello, World- Speak to the Splicer Servitor and then complete Path of the Splicer 1. Defeat Cabal anywhere in the system. You can get bonus progress for defeating opponents in Override and it also gifts you with the weapon, Farewell

Icebound- When on Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events and Lost sectors

Maximum Override- Complete Override challenges and deposit Data Spikes as a team. You can get bonus progress depending on how much of the Splicer armour you have equipped

Sacred Scorcher- Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Earn bonus progress for charged detonations

Sidearm Splicer- In Override, defeat opponents with sidearms and earn bonus progress for precision final blows

Vex Deletion Protocol- Defeat Vex bosses in strikes

With these being weekly challenges, gamers have to complete them before 6PM BST on May 18 before the next set is released.



