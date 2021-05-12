Southampton transfer rumours: Saints want teenager compared to Zlatan

Southampton are tracking the progress of teenage striker Evann Guessand, as reported by The Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Evann Guessand?

Guessand is currently on the books of French side Nice, but has spent the season on loan in Switzerland at Lausanne Sport.

His impressive form for Lausanne has captured the attention of a pair of Premier League clubs. Southampton are one of them, with Newcastle also keeping tabs on the youngster.

What are Guessand's stats this season?

The 19-year-old has made 31 league appearances for Lausanne this term, registering seven goals and four assists.

His latest strike was a stunning acrobatic effort which rescued a point for the team in their game against FC Zurich this past weekend.

Guessand's tally of 11 goal involvements means that only Danny Ings (16), James Ward-Prowse (14) and Che Adams (13) have contributed to more goals for Southampton in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Who has Guessand been compared to?

The forward's scorpion kick goal on Sunday did not go unnoticed back in the homeland of his parent club. L'Equipe were quick to sing the rising star's praises, and compared his strike to one which Zlatan Ibrahimovic produced in 2013.

On that occasion, the Swedish attacker pulled off the seemingly impossible in a 4-0 win against Bastia.

It could be argued that Guessand's effort deserves even more plaudits given the situation of the match that he was involved in. Whilst Ibrahimovic's moment of magic came in a comfortable victory for PSG, Lausanne were losing in the dying minutes, yet Guessand had the confidence to try something audacious and it came off perfectly.

Would Guessand give Hasenhuttl another dimension in attack?

He certainly would.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl can currently rely on Danny Ings and Che Adams, who have both had solid seasons, scoring 20 league goals between them. Indeed, the duo were somewhere near their best on Tuesday night, as Ings bagged a brace and Adams also found the target in a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

However, they are both 5 foot 10, and need to be clever with their movement to earn scoring opportunities. If things aren't quite clicking, Southampton can look a little toothless in attack.

Guessand would bring a different dimension to the team's front line. Standing at 6 foot 2, he offers more of a physical presence, while he is also quick and technically gifted, suggesting that he possesses a strong skill set overall.

Ings has struggled with injuries at times this season, and has been badly missed. If he has to battle with fitness issues next year as well, Hasenhuttl could do with having a promising talent to call upon to replace him.

With his wide-ranging attributes, Guessand would be the ideal candidate to fill the void.

