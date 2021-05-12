Conor Benn is eyeing an intriguing battle with former welterweight world champion Adrien Broner with the unbeaten Brit targeting a summer showdown with 'About Billions'.

Benn, the son of British boxing great Nigel, blew away Samuel Vargas inside one round to send shock waves through the division, improving his record to 18-0 (12 KO's) and letting them know there is a new kid on the block.

31-year-old Broner (34-4-1, 1 NC) made his boxing comeback by beating the previously undefeated Puerto Rican Jovanie Santiago earlier this year, earning a questionable unanimous decision at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Casino.

Triller is on the polarizing American's radar but his attention could be diverted temporarily with Benn looking for a step up in class having stopped Colombian Vargas last time out to defend his WBA Continental (Europe) welterweight title.

"July 31, July 21, whatever, whatever the day is, those are the dates I am hearing, anyone can get it, I ain't really fussed," Benn said to iFL TV. "I actually want to step up this time, whether it’s stateside or here, wherever.

"I’m ready whenever man, whoever. I see some of the yanks calling my name now."

"I’ll happily go over there and beat them in their back garden," he added. "I’ll go fight Adrian Granados in his hometown in Mexico. I’ll go fight [Adrien] Broner in Vegas.

"Whoever they put in front of me will get the work ultimately."

The Greenwich-born fighter is working his way up the welterweight ladder, but he came in for criticism for going down the European route earlier this year, with Florian Marku accusing his bitter rival of ducking a domestic dust-up with Chris Jenkins and Michael McKinson.

However, hunting the likes of Broner and Granados proves Benn isn't dodging anyone on his way to the top, and he is confident of coming out on top against his would-be opponents.

He continued: "I’m feeling strong at the minute, I'm feeling really strong.

"It don't really bother me. I'll fight any of these names.

"I don’t even know if Broner is ranked, but you know, he’s campaigning at 147, and I’ll welcome him to the division nicely.

"Based on his last performance at 147 [against Jovanie Santiago], I fancy my chances of getting him out of there."

