Jinder Mahal returned on RAW this week, beating Jeff Hardy in dominant fashion. The former WWE Champion expressed he was happy to be back in the squared circle and is looking forward to facing fresh competition.

The win against The Extreme Enigma has been criticised by some of the WWE Universe, with many seeing it as a burial of Hardy.

However, there is apparently a reason for Jeff's back-to-back losses to The Modern Day Maharaja, who also beat The Extreme Enigma on Main Event last week. According to WrestlingNews.co, the website were told that these victories will lead to a huge push for Mahal.

The push is set to eventually line Jinder up with former tag team partner and two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Their feud is set to occur in the next few months.

In relation to Hardy, the site reported that he currently has two-years remaining on his contract with the company. Part of the deal should allow him to have his old theme song back "No More Words" - something that would bring nostalgia to the older members of the WWE universe.

The site went on to say how the plan for the theme change is still in the works and Jeff is not being buried.

Furthermore, WWE told them that the likes Humberto Carillo, Drew Gulak, Angel Garza and Nikki Cross have been left off TV for the past few months in order to rotate talent.

In recent weeks we have seen more of the first three names, but the latter is said to be returning to the Red Brand soon, potentially to reestablish her rivalry with Alexa Bliss.

If this information turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see what comes of this, will Mahal eventually go on to challenge for the WWE Title again? Or will McIntyre be taking a step back from the main event to feud with his former 3MB brother? We'll have to wait and see...

You can see highlights from The Modern Day Maharaja beating The Extreme Enigma below:

