Leeds are enjoying a fine first season back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have amassed 50 points from 35 games and have a great chance of finishing inside the top 10.

The next step for Leeds is to return to European competition.

Bielsa will be looking to improve his squad in the summer and it's been reported that his side are interested in a recently relegated star.

What is the latest Leeds transfer news?

According to the Daily Express, Leeds are one of the sides interested in West Brom ace, Matheus Pereira.

How has Pereira performed this season?

West Brom may have been relegated this campaign but Pereira has been a shining light.

He's scored 10 times and recorded five assists in the Premier League this season. Per WhoScored.com, he's recorded an average rating of 6.92/10, the second highest among West Brom players.

How much will he cost?

The Daily Express report that West Brom will demand up to £30m for their star man.

What has been said about Pereira?

Thierry Henry, one of the Premier League's best ever players, is a huge admirer of the 25-year-old.

"Every time they [West Brom] did something this season, it was often because he played well,” Henry told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football earlier this month, per HITC. “I like him a lot.

“But sorry to say Baggies fans but I don’t think he will be there next year. I think a lot of teams will come to try and get him.

“I like him on the ball. He has an eye for a pass. Skilful and he can score goals, so everything goes through him and I like him a lot.”

Will Leeds sign Pereira?

Leeds will have huge competition to sign Pereira.

West Ham and Leicester are said to be interested in the playmaker, as are Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig.

With those three clubs all set to qualify for European football next season, Leeds may find it tough to convince Pereira to sign.

