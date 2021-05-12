Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in prime position to land Fulham man

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham are in pole position to land Fulham defender Joachim Andersen.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joachim Andersen?

Andersen has been linked with a move to Tottenham, however they will have to fight off competition from their North London rivals arsenal who see the Denmark international as a replacement for David Luiz.

The 6 foot 4 defender is currently on loan to Fulham but at the end of the season he is set to return to his parent club Lyon. The French outfit are reportedly expected to sell the player for a fee in the region of £20m.

However, it's added that Spurs will need to sell before they can buy this summer.

What are Andersen's Premier League stats this season?

Andersen has emerged as one of Fulham's best players this season and having proved his defensive strengths, it is no surprise that some of the Premier League's top clubs are after him.

According to WhoScored, he has made the second most clearances per game (5) for Fulham in the Premier League this season, and has made 1.4 interceptions per 90 minutes.

In comparison to Spurs' most frequent centre-back pairing of Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld, Andersen is mightily impressive in the air with 3.2 aerials won in the Premier League, which beats the Tottenham pair with 3 and 2 respectively.

Who should Spurs sell in order to sign Andersen?

According to the Telegraph, Spurs will need to trim their squad before moving for players in the upcoming transfer window.

With this in mind, Juan Foyth is currently on loan at Villarreal and should be sold to raise funds for a deal with Lyon. Foyth has made 16 appearances in La Liga and has been a key part of the side's progression to the Europa League final. He could therefore generate much needed funds for Daniel Levy - Transfermarkt value him at £9m.

Dele Alli had been linked with a move away whilst Jose Mourinho was at the helm, however his prospects of staying in north London may have changed for the better following the Portuguese's dismissal.

What other positions do Spurs need to strengthen?

As it stands both Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius are set to leave when their loan deals expire this summer. Despite the pair experiencing mixed fortunes to say the least at their time at Spurs this year, the club should be keen to bolster the squad's attacking options.

The reliance on Harry Kane and Heung Min Son has been apparent once again with the pair scoring almost double the amount of Premier League goals as the rest of the squad combined. The likes of Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela have struggled to produce adequate support and this could be an area in which Levy opts to improve this summer.

Based on a report from Sky Sports, Tottenham will look to sign Nicholas Gonzalez from Stuttgart this summer as a replacement for Bale. It's suggested that a fee in the region of £27m would be enough to land the Bundesliga forward this summer.

