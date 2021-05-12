Kurt Angle is one of the greatest to ever step foot in WWE.

The Hall of Famer retired back in 2019 as a Grand Slam Champion, having won it all during his stellar career.

Even before joining the company, Angle was an accomplished wrestler, having won an Olympic gold medal in 1996... with a broken freakin' neck!

The American Hero's incredible in-ring career lasted over two decades, but interestingly, he's recently admitted there was one basic wrestling move he always refused to take.

"I’m a wuss," Angle revealed on the latest episode of his podcast.

"I’m afraid to go backward over top of the rope. I always have to turn my head over. I was always scared of doing it, I never really learned how.

"Going over the top rope isn’t high enough to go backward, I know I’m going to do a full flip off a cage."

To be fair, going backward over the ropes probably isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. When you take into account his history of neck injuries, it's no surprise he refused to do it.

That doesn't make you a wuss, Kurt!

During his podcast discussion, Angle was also asked to name one wrestler from history that he would want to face in a one-off match.

Unsurprisingly, he picked the legendary Bret Hart - but revealed he'd have wanted to go one-on-one in a 60 minute Iron Man match.

"Bret Hart without a doubt," Angle said.

"I would love to go one go with Bret Hart. It would have to be a 60 minute Iron Man match, the longer the better. I want it with Bret, book it."

As much as we'd love to see it, we can't see The Hitman responding to Angle's call out... of sorts. But just imagine if those two did clash in an Iron Man match during their prime!

