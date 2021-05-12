WWE WrestleMania Backlash is just around the corner and is already promising to be an exciting prospect.

This event will be Backlash’s 16th in the company’s history with superstars from both RAW and SmackDown facing off against each other for some of the biggest prizes in the sport.

In what has been a special and unique year for WWE as a whole already, some storylines continue from The Showcase of the Immortals and it is likely that a number of rematches will take place to determine who will take home championship gold.

We learned a lot at WrestleMania 37, which was the first show in over a year that the WWE Universe was allowed to attend, in an event that took place over two nights and with a total of 50,000 spectators showing their support at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Main roster newbies Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair both had their own WrestleMania moments as they took home the RAW and SmackDown Women’s belts respectively, while Roman Reigns wrecked Daniel Bryan and Edge and left with the Universal title.

There are plenty more matchups on offer for fans to digest, in what promises to be an interesting night of wrestling.

Match card

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman - Triple threat match for the WWE Championship

- Triple threat match for the WWE Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley - Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

- Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair - Triple threat match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

- Triple threat match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) (c) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio - Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

- Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cesaro - Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship

- Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship Damian Priest vs. The Miz - Lumberjack match

All but one match announced so far is a Championship match, although it is a great shame that no one will be allowed to attend the event.

Charlotte Flair has joined in on the feud between Asuka and Ripley to provide an enticing clash. Bayley has played her heel character brilliantly to earn herself a title match against the newly-crowned champion Belair, while Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will be joined by the ‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman in a triple threat match for the WWE title.

WrestleMania Backlash will air live on Sunday, May 16 on WWE Network, Peacock and BT Sport.

