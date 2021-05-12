Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas is offering one lucky person the opportunity to win his Mercedes AMG road car and then the chance to go wheel-to-wheel with the Finn at his local go-kart track.

The former Williams driver has had a bit of pressure applied on him so far this season with a crash in Imola and races in Portugal and Spain where, though he finished on the podium, he was left behind by title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Even so, the Finn largely cuts a positive mood around the paddock and seems pretty good at handling himself mentally, with him offering one lucky winner the chance not only to win his blue Mercedes AMG sports car but to then go racing at his go-kart track in Finland.

It's certainly a nice looking machine and you can imagine there'll be a lot of interest in it, whilst it's also always good to see a driver reach out to fans and try and offer them an experience that they'd not normally get:

In fairness to Valtteri, for all the criticism he gets said and written about him he regularly does things like this and as a person, he seems a thoroughly good character.

Certainly, few would honestly begrudge him real success in Formula 1 and a proper shot at the title but, of course, that's not how it works in the sport.

He's once again up against his team-mate who is in stunning form already and a driver in Max Verstappen who now looks ready to put together an assault on the Drivers' crown himself.

Who knows, perhaps the go-kart race will boost his confidence ahead of the rest of the season...

