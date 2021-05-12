Battlefield 6: DICE Drops Hint On Gameplay Trailer

The first Battlefield 6 gameplay trailer could be shown sooner rather than later.

EA and DICE previously stated their commitment to take the first-person warfare shooter to the next level, as the franchise is set to be introduced to next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time.

It has been two-and-a-half years since Battlefield V was launched and initially attracted mixed reviews due to its shortage of content at launch and lack of reform.

This would explain why the game’s developers have made strong claims before the trailer has officially been unveiled - to ensure that previous criticism is never repeated.

Battlefield 6 is currently on course to be released in 2021 but an exact date has yet to be confirmed, with fans of the long-running series excited for the 17th instalment of the game.

DICE are expected to tease what setting the game will be played in, as well as possible new gameplay features, maps and much more.

Read more: Battlefield 6: Release Date, Trailer, Leaks, Setting, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

Gameplay Trailer

According to the game’s official Twitter account, the first Battlefield 6 reveal trailer could be shown in June, which should finally give us an insight in terms of what we should expect from their latest creation.

They provided a teasing tweet that simply said: “Words that rhyme with Soon. June. Boom.”

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out that this means the first look into Battlefield 6 is coming very soon. It would be a huge surprise if this wasn’t the first trailer.

Many have speculated that the game will be featured 10 years in the future, complete with high-tech war gadgets, updated weaponry and wacky cosmetics to go with the new theme.

With EA promising to take the game to a new level, don’t be surprised if they opt to head down a completely different direction than before.



