As he awaits his heavyweight debut in UFC, Jon Jones has been showing off his remarkable body transformation on social media.

Bones has long been wanting to make the leap to heavyweight having dominated the light heavyweight division for the best part of a decade.

Twenty six victories from 28 fights has seen him become one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and he's now very clearly ready for his next challenge.

With a move to heavyweight long being mooted, it was believed he would make his debut against the winner of Stipe Miocic v Francis Ngannou from UFC 260 in March, where the Nigerian won his maiden heavyweight title.

A title shot on his first fight at heavyweight against Ngannou, however, has since been put on hold given Jones' ludicrous salary demands. Dana White has claimed that he was looking for $30 million for the potential superfight, and as a result, Ngannou will instead likely take on Derrick Lewis for the second time in his first heavyweight title defence.

Jones was then said to be offered Miocic as an alternative, but refused, meaning that we are no closer to knowing when he will step up to heavyweight or who it will be against.

That hasn't him stopped him training for his big moment, however, with his latest social media post showing that he has packed on muscle as he prepares for whatever the heavyweight division has to throw at him.

The picture posted on Instagram was captioned: “If you’re the baddest motherf***** in the room, you’re probably not training with the right people.”

Jones looks formidable and already looks like he may be a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight world, as he's now expected to take on the winner of Ngannou v Lewis 2 due to take place this summer.

Fan Reaction

Having not fought in the Octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020, many will be eager to see how Bones fairs on his return to action as he begins a new chapter of his career in the heavyweight division.

News Now - Sport News