Ladies and gentlemen, do you remember the 'Drake Curse'?

If you're a lover of bizarre trends and narratives in the sporting world like yours truly, then you'll be oh-so familiar with the strange chain of events that happened towards the back end of 2018 and early 2019.

And it was the fact that international music icon Drake essentially seemed to curse any sports team he openly supported or athlete who posed for a photo with during those crazy few months.

Never forget the Drake Curse

Sadly for our amusement, the curse seems to have reached its terminus, but we couldn't help looking back on the long list of victims that Drake amassed on what felt like a weekly basis.

Besides, with things going as far as AS Roma banning their players from posing with the rapper, it's fair to say it was something of a big deal and we can think of at least nine example of its devastating effect.

So, strap yourselves in for a truly supernatural walk down memory lane as we look back on the sports teams and athletes who were struck down by the mighty and mysterious Drake Curse:

Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview (Football Terrace)

October 2018: Conor McGregor

'Notorious' took several snaps with the Canadian ahead of his return to the octagon against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but it didn't bring him any luck as he tapped out for just his second UFC defeat.

January 2019: Alabama Crimson Tide

A bit different, this one, because Drake posted a video of himself wearing University of Alabama apparel just days before their College Football Playoff National Championship final. Naturally, they were thrashed 44-16.

March 2019: Paul Pogba

Here's where the photos really ramped up with Drake embarking on his international tour and duly jinxing Pogba when Manchester United were dumped out of the FA Cup just four days after their photo together.

April 2019: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal's next game after posing with Aubameyang? A defeat to Everton that saw them drop out of the Champions League places to which they haven't returned since, of course.

April 2019: Sergio Aguero

Not only did Aguero suffer a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League when he next played after meeting Drake, but he missed a penalty along the way. Ouch.

April 2019: Jadon Sancho

When Sancho lined up for this killer photo, Dortmund were leading the Bundesliga title race, but posing with Drake saw them suffer a 5-0 defeat to Bayern Munich who eventually wrapped up the German crown.

April 2019: Layvin Kurzawa

Surely, surely, Drake couldn't go wrong by posing with a PSG player en route to winning the Ligue 1 title, could he? Um, yes, because the Parisians were slaughtered 5-1 by Lille in their very next game.

April 2019: Kemar Roofe

This was a prime example of the Drake Curse festering away in the long term because within two weeks of Roofe posing with the music icon, Leeds United's promotion charge crashed and burned.

June 2019: Anthony Joshua

Despite the fact Joshua had an unbeaten record when he posed for this snap and openly declared in his Instagram caption that he was about to break the Drake Curse, the inevitable still happened.

And it was undoubtedly the wildest example of the curse that with Joshua suffering one of the biggest upsets in sporting history when Andy Ruiz Jr knocked him out at Madison Square Garden.

A hilarious impact on sport

So, there we have it, undeniable proof that Drake was channelling supernatural powers over the course of 2018/19 to the point that all sport was merely dangling on his puppet strings.

Ok, jokes aside, it was certainly amusing to see the sporting world pointing out these massive coincidences that really did peak with Joshua and Kurzawa suffering unfathomable upset defeats.

But clearly Drake's decision to cut down on posing with athletes, as well as his beloved Toronto Raptors winning the NBA, has confined his sporting curse to a beloved and bizarre thing of the past.

1 of 20 Ultimate Champions League quiz: Who has scored the most goals in finals? Filippo Inzaghi Raul Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News