Watford transfer news: Update emerges regarding Ben Wilmot's Hornets future

Having sauntered to promotion during the 2020/21 campaign, it could turn out be a hectic summer of transfer business for Watford as they look to prepare for a return to the Premier League.

Whilst the Hornets will be hoping to keep talisman Ismaila Sarr at Vicarage Road during the upcoming window, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they decide to cut ties with a number of players who may not be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Premier League.

One of the individuals who is currently facing an uncertain future at Watford is defender Ben Wilmot.

Despite featuring on 25 occasions in the Championship for the Hornets last season, the 21-year-old may be allowed to leave the club if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Athletic, Watford could potentially cash in on Wilmot due to the fact that his current contract is set to expire next year and he has yet to agree to fresh-terms.

Whilst the Hornets do have an option to extend the defender's deal to 2023, they have yet to make a decision on whether to trigger this clause.

The defender, who is valued at £2.7m on Transfermarkt, is understood to be attracting interest from Swansea City.

Before returning to Watford last year, Wilmot enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at the Liberty Stadium in which he made 23 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Any potential swoop by the Jacks could depend on whether they achieve promotion via the play-offs later this month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this update does turn out to be correct, it will be intriguing to see whether Watford opt to let Wilmot leave as he clearly has the potential to become a classy operator under the guidance of the right manager.

Whilst the defender's inconsistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored rating of 6.45, he wasn't helped by the fact that he only started 14 games.

Currently behind the likes of Francisco Sierralta and William Troost-Ekong in the pecking order at Vicarage Road, Wilmot may struggle for game-time in the Premier League next season if he stays at Watford.

Therefore, the Hornets ought to consider selling him if they do not believe that he will be a major part of their plans for the future as they could use the money gained from his departure to bolster their squad this summer.

