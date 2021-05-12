Cristiano Ronaldo could be playing Europa League football next season.

The Portuguese superstar was helpless as his Juventus side lost 3-0 to AC Milan last weekend.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s fixtures, that result leaves Juve in fifth place and three points behind AC Milan and Atalanta with just three matches remaining. While Napoli are four points ahead of Juve having played a game more.

It’s certainly all to play for in the race for a top-four finish.

The Old Lady face Sassuolo on Wednesday before a crunch clash against champions Inter Milan on Saturday. They face a trip to Bologna on the final day.

Ronaldo will have to pick himself - and the rest of his teammates - up off the floor to ensure they qualify for Europe’s elite competition next season.

However, that 3-0 defeat to Milan at the weekend was even more damaging for Ronaldo than he would’ve first thought.

Not only did it knock Juve out of the top four but he also reportedly lost one of his Serie A records.

On-loan Chelsea defender, Fikayo Tomori, scored a terrific header to make it 3-0 with less than 10 minutes remaining to end the contest.

But in doing so, Tomori apparently jumped 2.63 metres.

So what?

Well, if that’s the case, that means he out jumped Cristiano Ronaldo, who held the previous record with his iconic header against Sampdoria.

Incredible.

Tomori has made 14 appearances in the league for Milan and manager Stefano Pioli is keen to make the deal a permanent one.

He told reporters per the Daily Mail: "We want to buy Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea. Our intention is clear and also Fikayo's decision (staying at Milan).

"We'll see what happens at the end of the season."

Meanwhile, legendary defender and club legend Franco Baresi said recently: "We will do everything possible to sign him on a permanent deal.

"Tomori is imposing himself with talent and determination. He has shown no fear playing in a new league. He can potentially become a great champion. I hope he lives up to expectations."

It seems Tomori is making quite the impression in Italy.

