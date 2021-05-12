We've recently seen some beautiful mock FIFA 22 covers and next up is none other than Manchester United's teenage star Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is a generational talent, capable of the spectacular from either foot and it's clear what Manchester United fans think of him, with 'Starboy' usually trending on Twitter after another goal fired in with precise power and accuracy.

His rise to prominence would've been no surprise to those within Old Trafford, having held the club record for most goals in a season for the under 18's before he was given his first-team debut during one of the most unlikeliest of comebacks away in Paris in 2019.

Last season, however, was where he really began to shine.

His first goal of the campaign against Astana saw him become the youngest player to score for the Red Devils in European competition, as he ended on 17 goals in his debut season at the age of 18.

Comfortable out wide or through the middle, Greenwood's natural finishing ability has led to his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, no stranger to finding the back of his net himself, to claim he's one of the best finishers he's ever worked with.

This season was more a struggle for the teenager. Off-field issues, disciplinary problems and opponents being more wise to his playing style threatened to derail his progress as he scored just four times by March.

You know what they say, though, form is temporary, class is permanent.

Since scoring against Leicester in the FA Cup, Greenwood now has eight goals in his last 11 appearances, including six in six Premier League games as he overtook Wayne Rooney to become the highest-scoring teenager for United in the Premier League era.

The latest of his Premier League goals against Leicester this week has seen his knee slide celebration used as potential FIFA 22 cover by @F_Edits on Twitter.

The man who has already given us the likes of Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham and Bruno Fernandes as FIFA covers has produced another masterpiece with United's number 11 not looking out of place on the cover of the world's biggest football game.

A strong end to the season has seen Greenwood be mentioned as a possible inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad as his stock continues to rise.

Who would you like to see on the cover of FIFA 22? Give us your thoughts.

