Manchester United have actually enjoyed a very good season.

Yes, perhaps in comparison to their cross-town rivals, Manchester City, it hasn't been great, but second in the Premier League and a Europa League final to look forward represents a very healthy return.

However, in what has been a compressed season, getting knocked out of the Champions League will have come as a low point, but it has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the chance to really test his strength in-depth.

Ole has never been shy to call on his top academy prospects since he took the hot seat at United and, as The Red Devils welcomed Leicester in the midst of one of their busiest ever weeks, Solskjaer dipped his hand into the cookie jar once again.

After Anthony Elanga became the 14th Academy graduate to be given a shot at the big time by Solskjaer, we thought we would take an in-depth look at how they're all getting on.

Tahith Chong

Chong was the first academy graduate to play under Ole when he featured in an FA Cup win over Reading in 2019.

He has made 16 appearances for the club since then, and is currently on loan at Club Brugge in Belgium.

James Garner

Garner made his United debut at the tender age of 17 and, after a hugely successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest, hopes are high for the future of the midfielder.

Mason Greenwood

Not only is Greenwood one of the most exciting prospects to come out of United in recent years, but out of England as a whole.

He made his debut against PSG in 2019 and hasn't looked back since, netting 17 goals in his first full season as well as reaching double figures in the current campaign.

Brandon Williams

Another product to enjoy significant game time under Ole.

However, after a run in the side following his September 2019 debut, Williams seems to have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Di'Shon Bernard

Bernard has appeared just once for the Red Devils on a thoroughly forgettable day that saw him put through his own net against Astana in the Europa League.

He is currently on loan at League 2 side, Salford City.

Ethan Laird

Laird was another academy lad to make his debut in that Astana game in 2019. He has spent this season out on loan, signing with MK Dons in January.

Dylan Levitt

The highly-rated midfielder has just one senior appearance to boast of, spending the first half of this season on loan at Charlton before being sent to Croatian outfit NK Istra in search of minutes.

D'Mani Mellor

After replacing Chong for the final half-hour of the above mentioned Astana game, Mellor hasn't been seen in the first team since.

He has been on the sidelines since picking up a serious knee injury last August.

Largie Ramazani

Another member of the gaggle of lads to pick up their only senior appearance in that Astana game, big Largie rejected a contract offer from Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria in August last year.

Ethan Galbraith

The last of the glut of academy stars that Solskjaer gave a run out to in Kazakhstan, Galbraith is still waiting to notch up his second senior appearance.

Teden Mengi

Solskjaer has already identified Mengi as a future leader so, unsurprisingly, expectations are high.

After making his United debut against LASK last summer, he has spent the season helping Wayne Rooney and Derby County battle relegation.

Dean Henderson

Unseating the once 'best-in-the-world' goalkeeper is no small feat but Henderson, who bided his time while out on loan for five seasons, did just that.

Shola Shoretire

Shoretire made his first-team bow against Newcastle and has earned himself several places on the United bench over the course of this season.

Anthony Elanga

The most recent academy lad to make the leap into the big time. Elanga was given 66 minutes against Leicester City and will be hoping for more opportunities in the coming months.

