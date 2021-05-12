Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Anderlecht make decision on Ilias Chair pursuit

Having achieved a ninth place finish in the Championship during the 2020/21 campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether Queens Park Rangers are able to move forward next season under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

Whilst the 58-year-old's tactical nous allowed the Hoops to embark on an impressive run of form since the turn of the year, his chances of potentially leading the club to a promotion push may depend on the outcome of the upcoming transfer window.

Whereas QPR will unquestionably need to bolster their squad this summer, they will also need to fend off any potential interest for their key players.

A report by The Athletic earlier this week revealed that Hoops midfielder Ilias Chair is attracting interest from Watford, Anderlecht, Club Brugge, Bologna and Genoa.

However, a fresh twist has now emerged regarding the 23-year-old's future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

According to Dutch news outlet Voetbal 24 (as cited by Sport Witness), Anderlecht are set to pull out of the race for Chair's signature due to the fact that they are unable to match the reported €15m (£12.8m) price-tag that QPR currently value the midfielder at.

Following Ebereche Eze's departure, Chair emerged as a pivotal player for the Hoops last season as he produced a host of impressive displays in the Championship.

As well as scoring eight goals in 45 league appearances, the midfielder also provided four assists for his team-mates.

Chair signed a new contract with QPR earlier this year which is set to keep him in London until 2025 with the club holding an option to extend this particular deal by another year.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst the Hoops may still have to fend off interest from elsewhere for Chair, they will be encouraged by the fact that Anderlecht are no longer tracking the midfielder.

Although QPR could potentially secure a sizeable fee for the former Lierse man, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a suitable replacement for him this summer and thus it is imperative that they reject any potential offers.

As well as averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.78 in the second-tier last season, Chair highlighted his importance to QPR by ranking in the top-five for key passes per game (1.6), dribbles (1.1 per game) and pass success rate (83.4%).

Having demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at Championship level, Chair could help his side reach new heights next season if he decides to stay at the club.

Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window - Read more!

News Now - Sport News