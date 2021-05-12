Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has suggested that Lewis Hamilton is perhaps not seeing his feats appreciated as much as they should be.

Hamilton is once again leading the way in the Drivers' standings in the sport at the moment, with title rival Max Verstappen trying to keep him as honest as possible in his Red Bull car.

Fourteen points currently separate the pair after four rounds with Lewis taking the spoils in Spain at the weekend after a masterful drive that got the best out of a two-stop strategy to take victory.

Indeed, it was the perfect demonstration of what can be done in the sport when team, driver and car all sing off of the same hymn sheet and once again Hamilton delivered when he needed to most as he overhauled a 20+ second gap to Verstappen in the closing laps.

The seven-time champion has, though, had it levelled at him on plenty of occasions that it is the car behind his success rather than his own talent.

Fernando Alonso feels, however, that he is getting a raw deal with him offering his take on the debate via Spanish publication Marca.

"Yes, but even with the best car, you have to deliver every weekend. Whether it's dry or raining or whatever. You have to perform when Red Bull has a good weekend and also on circuits where you are actually slower.

"It seems that at the moment he is experiencing the ideal moment of his driving skills and his role in the team.

"You can only achieve something like that if you perform at the top level. I don't know if there is enough appreciation for what he does."

It might be a surprise to see Alonso come to the defence of Hamilton after their heated partnership back in 2007 at McLaren but, of course, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then and both drivers are far more mature, experienced men that clearly have massive respect for one another.

The Spaniard evidently wants to see more for his former team-mate, too, as he hunts a record-breaking eighth world title.

