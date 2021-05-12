Triller’s Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr pay-per-view event has been pushed back by a couple of weeks due to the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Lopez vs Kambosos Jr will now take place on June 19, the same night as Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, home to the Miami Marlins.

Evander Holyfield's comeback fight against Kevin McBride has also been delayed to give his opponent more time to prepare for the exhibition bout. It was announced in April that Holyfield and McBride will face off against each other in an eight-round exhibition clash this summer.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn's super-middleweight unification fight with undefeated Elin Cederroos will serve as chief support to Lopez vs Kambosos Jr instead.

Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KO's) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Ashleigh Curry on the undercard of Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell in January, while Cederroos (8-0, 4 KO's) added the WBA belt to her IBF title by defeating Alicia Napoleon Espinosa.

Triller Fight Club's chief boxing officer Peter Kahn said it had made the decision after consulting with the fighters, their teams, and its partners and broadcasters.

It is hoped that the delay will allow them to let more fans into the stadium than at the beginning of the 2021 MLB season, when loanDepot Park was limited to about 25% capacity, or a little more than 9,000 fans, for Opening Day in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is truly a historic moment having both the male and female undisputed title fights on the same card," Kahn said in a statement. "We are excited to have Franchon and Elin join a night of boxing that already has one of the most anticipated fights of the year, López and Kambosos, along with a strong undercard that will appeal to true boxing fans."

"We’re excited to bring boxing’s biggest event of the year to loanDepot park," Miami Marlins' chief revenue officer Adam Jones added. "This will be another milestone event for South Florida’s jewel venue, as we host one of the most exciting and unique experiences for boxing fans."

