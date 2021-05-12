Chelsea vs Arsenal is usually one of the biggest fixtures of a single Premier League season.

However, tonight’s clash doesn’t quite have the same importance as usual.

Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City last weekend gave them a huge boost in their aim to finish in the top four. With an FA Cup final and a Champions League final to come, Thomas Tuchel’s side have bigger fish to fry.

As for Arsenal, they sit in ninth and are only playing for pride right now.

With one side in the Champions League and FA Cup finals and battling for a top-four place and one side sitting in ninth after another trophyless campaign, you may be forgiven for thinking this is going to be an extremely one-side London derby.

While that may be the case, Chelsea are likely to make full use of their squad to rest some players ahead of their cup finals.

And, ahead of the match, in GIVEMESPORT tradition, we’ve decided to rank the squads of both Chelsea and Arsenal from ‘Not Good Enough’ to ‘World Class’ using Tiermaker.

Which players need to be sold this summer? Which players are superstars?

Well, we’ve sat behind our desk and ranked professional footballers at two of the biggest clubs in European football. We’re sure there’ll be plenty of disagreements…

Not Good Enough

Willian (Arsenal)

Dani Ceballos (Arsenal)

Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)

Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

While you have to be a very good player to even get a chance playing for Arsenal and Chelsea’s first-team, we just don’t think this group are capable of offering enough for their respective sides right now.

Bellerin has been a great servant for the Gunners but he simply isn’t the player he once was.

The same can be said for Alonso who, despite his late winner against Manchester City at the weekend, is a liability defensively.

Average

Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

David Luiz (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)

Rob Holding (Arsenal)

Calum Chambers (Arsenal)

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

The five Chelsea players in the list have spent large parts of this season on the substitutes bench, with the exception of Kovacic who tends to start when he’s fully fit.

As for Arsenal, their players are more regular starters but just haven’t shown any kind of consistency this season. Pepe has the potential to be brilliant but his glimpses are few and far between.

Decent Enough

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

When we say ‘Decent Enough’ we mean they’re ‘Decent Enough’ to play a big role for these two clubs going forward as they compete for trophies (or at least should be).

It’s been a frustrating season for Martinelli but there’s no doubt he’s shown potential, while Leno has saved Arsenal on multiple occasions this campaign.

As for Chelsea, it just goes to show their strength in depth with as many as nine players being ‘Decent Enough’ for their squad.

Werner hasn’t had a great debut campaign but he’s shown signs of coming good recently and we’re convinced he’ll be banging in the goal next season. The rest of them walk into most Premier League sides and will play an important role for Thomas Tuchel’s team in the coming years.

Top Quality

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameuang (Arsenal)

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

That Arsenal have four ‘Top Quality’ players shows they should be performing far better than ninth in the Premier League. However, Saka is still young, Partey has had a stop/start season, Aubameyang has had a poor few months while Tierney has also struggled with injuries.

As for Chelsea, Mount has proven his talents to any doubters, Havertz is looking like the player Chelsea spent £72m on, Silva has been a rock at the back, while Mendy has barely put a foot wrong.

World Class

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

So, we reckon there is only one world class player in the Chelsea and Arsenal squads. In recent weeks, Kante has shown his very best with two Man of the Match performances against Real Madrid. One of the best midfielders in world football.

Final rankings

The conclusion? Chelsea have a better squad than Arsenal.

You only need to look at the league table to know that but the Blues have plenty of stars capable of playing at the very highest level and competing for Premier League and Champions League titles.

As for Arsenal, they just have far too many ‘Average’ or below players and they need to add some more quality to join the likes of Saka, Aubameyang, Partey and Tierney.

