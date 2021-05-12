In a move that would be a blow to gaming fans, reports suggest Call of Duty 2021 may be launched without a multiplayer mode.

The latest game in the series, currently being developed by Sledgehammer Games, is said to be another World War 2 shooter, similar to their 2017 Call of Duty: WWII.

There were initial fears the game wouldn't be released on time, with development issues resulting in big delays that would mean fans would have to wait until next year to get their hands on it.

The publisher Activision have sought to ease these worries, assuring gamers it will be complete on schedule.

Activision Blizzard's COO Daniel Alegre recently said on an earnings call: "Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games, and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release."

Despite that good news, it seems an even bigger issue may be on the horizon.

It has been speculated that one of the reasons for concern around the game's development was down to problems with its multiplayer mode, so much so that Sledgehammer may release it without multiplayer included.

The rumours began when insider and host of The Game Mess Show Jeff Grub outlined them during a live episode of the show, although he did stress the reports were unconfirmed as yet.

It may, however, indicate why there has also been talk of Activision releasing their own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer remaster in 2021, so that fans can have some form of multiplayer excitement.

Again, this has yet to be confirmed, although Activision usually announce news regarding Call of Duty titles around this time, so we await to see what their plans are.

It is difficult to see neither Sledgehammer or Activision releasing a new game without the use of multiplayer unless completely necessary, with the most logical outcome being a reduction in multiplayer modes rather than none whatsoever.

If the worst was to happen, it'll be interesting to see just how the game is received and how it fares compared to previous games in the franchise given how popular multiplayer is.

