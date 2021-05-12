WWE 2K22: Leaks, Release Date, Game Modes, Trailer, Roster Reveal and Everything You Need To Know

WWE 2K22 has been officially announced and fans are getting excited about one of the most eagerly awaited games in years.

2K Sports, the game’s developers, opted to bypass making a 2K21 edition to the series following the intense scrutiny they received following the release of 2K20, which saw several bugs and glitches surface into the game itself.

With the game being price at £50, 2K ensured that patches would be released but after being unable to fix the issues, they opted to give themselves two years of development time to resolve the problems and ensure that the game is ready for next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

At this stage, the developers have kept their cards close to their chest regarding what the game will contain and the features that their latest title will boast to ensure that there is no repeat of 2K20.

Information is still limited regarding 2K22 and we will update this article once more details become available in due course.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE 2K22:

Leaks

12th May: It looks like work towards WWE 2K22 is already well underway after exclusive pictures were leaked on social media.

The SmackDown Hotel revealed on Twitter some pictures of Ric Flair having his face and body scanned for the new game, which indicates that production has been going for some time.

Release Date

2K Sports are yet to confirm when WWE 2K22 will be released, but some are saying that it will be launched before the end of 2021.

Game Modes

No games mode have been officially announced at this time.

Trailer

2K Games teased their upcoming Dev Diaries series regarding WWE 2K22 which you can watch here.

Roster Reveal

We expect the main roster superstars to be included in this year’s game, such as Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

As well as the usual faces, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair should be featured with them both having unforgettable matches at WrestleMania 37.

Like the game modes, no announcement has been made.

