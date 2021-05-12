UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Nick Diaz is considering making another sensational return to the UFC following his third retirement from the fight game more than half a decade ago.

Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) met with the UFC bigwig to discuss a possible comeback after attending UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida.

In his most recent fight, he lost to the legendary Anderson Silva in Las Vegas in January 2015, before the result was overturned to a no contest after both fighters tested positive for banned substances.

However, after suffering back-to-back losses for only the second time in his career, Diaz finally walked away from mixed martial arts, claiming that there was nothing left for him to achieve in the sport anymore.

Now, almost six years after he retired from fighting for a third time, the former WEC and Strikeforce welterweight champion has left fans questioning whether he is planning on returning to the octagon for the first time since 2015.

White stated that he had spoken with Diaz and his representatives about a potential fight and then gave an update on the return of the Stockton native.

"It went good," White said to ESPN. "My whole thing with Nick Diaz is I just question how bad he really wants to fight. We got together, we had a great conversation, talked about a possible comeback for him, I just don’t know. We’ll see how it plays out this summer and the rest of this year."

He did, however, proceed with a note of caution, saying that he doesn't want to waste his time worrying about the American, particularly because he has so many current fighters to look after as well.

"It’s just the amount of time that he’s taken off already," he added. "When you hear him talk about fighting, when you hear him talk about the sport – and I sit down daily, or talk to daily, hungry, young savages that want to break into the top 10, become world champions, all that stuff.

"Nick Diaz has done it all, seen it all. He’s been in big fights. I just don’t see that in him when I talk to him."

However, White refused to completely rule out the possibility of Diaz fighting again in 2021.

He continued: "He’s a grown man. This guy says ‘I want to fight,’ we agree to a fight, and doctors say he’s fit to fight, it has nothing to do with me.

"At this point in his career, I think that they’ll come back and say ‘we want to fight this guy,’ so we’ll see who they say they want, then we’ll go from there."

His younger brother Nate Diaz is set to face Birmingham's Leon Edwards at UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The welterweight match-up will serve as the first five-round, non-title co-main event in UFC history.

A rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and #3-ranked UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori will be the main event of UFC 263.

