Man United transfer rumours: £170m superstar "very much desired" at Old Trafford

According to Ian McGarry, Tottenham's Harry Kane is on the radar of Manchester United and is very much desired at Old Trafford.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

According to McGarry who was speaking on The Transfer Window podcast with Duncan Castles, Kane is still of interest to United and could cost the club £170m.

"Kane is very much desired by Manchester United," said McGarry, who suggested that Tottenham's asking price for the England international is excessive.

"They of course will be somewhat frightened by Daniel Levy's £170m asking price. That is unrealistic in the current financial environment anyway. He's very much still on United's radar."

Man United want to clinch a major signing BEFORE the Euros! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What are Man United's concerns over Kane?

Kane has been a talisman for Spurs yet again this season and according to McGarry, United are fearful that if they don't pounce this summer, then he will move to another club instead.

McGarry said, "They believe if they don't move for him this summer, they may lose him to another club because Kane himself is at a crossroads in his career where he feels he probably needs to leave Spurs if he's going to win the biggest trophies in the game."

How many Premier League goals has Kane scored?

What more can be said about Kane this season? The England international tops both the charts for goals and assists in the Premier League with 21 and 13 respectively.

It is no surprise that according to WhoScored, Harry Kane has been the best player in the division with a rating of 7.77. No player has received more man of the match awards from the webiste this season than the forward (12) - his closest challenger in that department is Kevin de Bruyne with seven.

Throughout his glittering Premier League career, he has scored 164 goals in 242 appearances for Tottenham. Whilst he may get interest from abroad in the future, he could be particularly interested in remaining in England where he can attempt to break Alan Shearer's Premier League record tally of 260 goals.

What about Edinson Cavani's new contract?

Edinson Cavani recently had his contract extended at United, keeping him at the club until next summer. He has been an important figure for his side scoring nine Premier League goals in just 11 starts.

Beyond Cavani, they lack a considerable amount of depth. Anthony Martial has struggled this season with form and injuries and throughout his career he has played predominantly on the left. Mason Greenwood may mature into a central striker but usually plays out wide, while Marcus Rashford seems to operate almost exclusively from the flanks these days too.

1 of 15 What is Kane's Tottenham Hotspur shirt number? 20 8 9 10

Kane and Cavani would offer a constant goal threat from central positions and also give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more options to fight on all fronts next season. The pair could play together, but also be rotated without a huge dip in quality.

Despite the renewal of the Uruguayan's contract, he is still very much a short-term option with his deal expiring next summer, whereas Kane would be the long-term solution to United's striker shortage.

News Now - Sport News