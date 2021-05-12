The "World Premiere" of Franky Monet is almost here.

One of NXT's newest and most talked-about Superstars will bring her style and sophistication to the Black & Gold Brand when she makes her in-ring debut on Tuesday, May 25.

Check out the teaser for her debut below:

Though Monet hasn't yet competed in WWE, she hasn't exactly endeared herself to the rest of the roster, sharing pointed exchanges with several NXT Superstars.

Monet has promised to make the best Women's Division on the planet 'shinier, boujee-er and better.'

NXT Championship match confirmed for May 25

While Franky will no doubt steal the spotlight during her debut, all eyes will be on an NXT Championship match between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor later in the evening.

The Prince wants his throne back and will look to recapture the gold when he challenges the current champion on May 25.

Balor went on one of the most memorable tears in the history of the Black & Gold Brand in his second reign as NXT Champion before running into the undefeated Kross.

Though he came close to dealing Kross his first loss in a highly physical encounter last month at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, his opponent prevailed to join Balor as a two-time champion.

After taking time away, Finn is back, refreshed and ready to reclaim the gold. He’ll also have the chance to make history later this month, by becoming the first-ever three-time NXT Champion.

No one in WWE history has been as dominant as Finn on the Black & Gold Brand, whose two reigns with the title belt to date total a ridiculous 504 days.

Should he capture it once more later this month, we may need to start calling Balor The King of NXT, let alone The Prince.

Don't miss Monet's 'World Premiere' and the NXT Championship match on Tuesday, May 25, live to UK-based fans on BT Sport.

