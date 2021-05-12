It has been a difficult year for football fans all over the world.

After months of watching on from the comfort of isolation inside our own homes, it is no wonder fans are absolutely chomping at the bit to get back to the stadiums they love.

For many a fan, it has been difficult to maintain the same passion for the game but that simply can't be the case for fans of Dutch giants, Ajax.

The club has always had a reputation for their brilliant relationship with their fans and, after their latest gesture, you can understand why.

Having played behind closed doors for many months, the Dutch side felt it necessary to show their season ticket holders just how much they are missed.

With that in mind, Ajax went ahead and melted down their Eredivisie title before crafting it into 42,000 individual silver stars.

Those stars will be sent out to their devoted fans in a superb gesture that will see everyone at the club share in its success.

Speaking on the plan, Edwin Van der Sar spoke on how much the team appreciates the fans, even when they can't be there in person to support them.

"This season, we have largely had to play without our fans," he told the club website.

"Well, without them sitting in the stands, at least. Despite this, we have felt their support every week.

"On the way to the stadium, on social media and in our personal contacts.

"Previously, when we said ‘this title is for you’, we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans. However, sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are.’

"After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship."

Skipper Dusan Tadic also weighed in, stating that the club simply wanted to share its success with its incredible fan base.

"We have really missed our supporters over the past season here in Amsterdam and during all our matches.

"We therefore want to dedicate this title to our fans and can’t wait to play in front of them again."

It really is a lovely gesture from one of Europe's classiest clubs.

The folks over at Ajax just know how to do things right and it is no wonder they have such a fiercely loyal fan base.

We all hope that behind-closed-door football will be a thing of the past soon, but, for now, little stories like this will always make us smile.

