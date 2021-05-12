It’s been quite some time now since David Haye pulled out of his fight against Tyson Fury back in September 2013.

The two Brits were scheduled to square off at the MEN Arena in Manchester, but just seven days before the fight, Haye was forced to withdraw due to a deep cut he sustained during training.

This was in fact the second time the London-born fighter pulled out of a fight that year, as he was meant to go at it against Manuel Charr on June 29, 2013, but due to a hand injury, he had to withdraw.

Before his second withdrawal of the year, though, Haye, alongside a fresh-faced Deontay Wilder, sent a message to Fury in a video that has since re-emerged on Twitter.

In the clip that was posted two weeks before the scheduled fight date, Haye said that Fury was going to get knocked out and that he was training hard for whatever the Gypsy King brings to the ring.

Wilder then spoke and said that it’s “personal business” with Fury, which foreshadows the pair eventually going toe-to-toe several years later.

The video was ultimately short lived, though, as a cut to the head meant Haye could not fight on September 28, 2013.

The all-British heavyweight affair was then rescheduled for February 8, 2014, but once again, Haye dropped out, this time because he needed shoulder surgery.

Despite all the hype in the video, Fury believed that Haye was too scared to fight him, and had this to say in an interview following the second postponement: "I'm absolutely furious, but in all honesty this is exactly what I expected. Everyone knows I was very suspicious when he pulled out the first time and this confirms to me that he's always been afraid of me and never wanted this fight.”

Beyond the bout never happening, Haye cost Fury his position in the boxing world rankings, as well as an IBF final eliminator fight.

While Haye never fought Fury, Wilder did on two occasions. Their first finished in a controversial split draw, before Fury then famously won their second fight by TKO. Wilder has not fought since.

Haye has technically never lost to the Gypsy King, but the clip of him and Wilder sending a message to Fury now seemingly serves as a funny and somewhat cringeworthy memory from the past.

