YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: How Can I Watch the Event?

The YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event is around the corner and many will be wondering - where can I watch the event?

We have seen many influencers enter the ring, but we have not seen an event where influencers from two different social media platforms are battling each other in what is being dubbed as ‘Battle of the Platforms’.

With there being hundreds of thousands, if not millions of fans, it will most likely not be the last of the events as it looks like it will be heavily successful.

There are a host of big names in the event, and they will all be wanting to win as their pride is at stake.

Where can I watch the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing Event?

Fans of the stars are able to go to watch the event live, since live audiences have been allowed in America for quite some time.

The event, which is at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami still has tickets available for fans which you can buy here.

If fans cannot attend the event, there are other ways in which fans can watch the big event. The main other way in which fans can do this is via Pay-Per-View.

The event is clearly one that many fans of social media want to watch and will be broadcasted LIVE on the LiveXLive platform and it is a Pay-Per-View (PPV) event.

Fans can already buy these tickets here.

There are three different packages, the cheapest one being available at $29.99 (around £21) this offers fans just the event to watch. However, the most expensive, which costs $69.99 (just under £50) includes a merch bundle and an exclusive hoodie.

The event is scheduled for June 12th and no doubt a lot of people will be tuning in to see which platform comes out on top.

