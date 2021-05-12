Manchester City are the champions of England once again.

Pep Guardiola's juggernaut side reclaimed their title after closest challengers Manchester United slumped to a loss at home to Leicester City.

The Citizens have been a class above this season, blowing away all comers after a shaky start.

Combine Kevin De Bruyne producing some of the best football of his life with the ushering in of a defensive renaissance thanks to Ruben Dias and City have been unstoppable.

They will be desperate to go one step further and claim Euroepan glory as well, as they prepare to face Premier League rivals Chelsea in the final of the biggest competition in club football.

It is probably safe to say that City are getting better and better at winning, as they continue to wrack up the silverware with each passing season.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

However, one thing we hope will be improved upon this season is some of the content produced to celebrate their brilliant title charge.

After City were once again crowned the best in the land, an awfully cringe advert began to do the rounds once again on social media.

Initially released following their 2018 triumph, the advert shows both fans and players alike behaving in unholy and unnatural ways to the backing of a song that has never so much as been uttered in a stadium.

Unsurprisingly, the advert is once again being slammed by fans.

There's just some things that can never be unseen.

Whether it is the odd chant, Aguero looking awkward and out of place, or Phil Foden looking more like Aguero's son than anything else, none of it works.

We can only hope that City have learnt valuable lessons from that particular PR disaster as they look to celebrate their latest triumph.

Fortunately, the questionable standard of any digital content produced can never take away from just how good this team are and what they have achieved this season.

With Guardiola at the helm, we could be seeing a lot of sky blue dominance over the coming years.

News Now - Sport News