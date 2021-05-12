Jadon Sancho: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

One of the world's most exciting talents, Jadon Sancho's rise to prominence since joining Borussia Dortmund has been nothing short of spectacular.

Since leaving Manchester City in 2017, the winger has taken Germany by storm by reaching double-figures in terms of goals and assists in each of the last two seasons.

However, considering just how impressive Sancho has been for Dortmund, he is unsurprisingly the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation.

Will Sancho stay at Dortmund next season? Which clubs are interested in signing the winger?

Let us shed some light below...

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

After being linked heavily with a move with Manchester United last summer, Sancho has one again emerged as a target for the Premier League giants.

According to a recent report by German news outlet Bild, the Red Devils want to complete a move for Sancho before the start of the European Championship next month.

In a fresh update by the Manchester Evening News, it is understood that the winger is pushing his agent to secure a transfer this summer after missing out on a move in 2020.

United would have to pay within the region of €100m (£85.7m) in order to lure Sancho away from Dortmund.

What are the odds on Jadon Sancho's next club?

When you consider that Manchester United are pursuing a move for Sancho, it is hardly a shock that they are the favourites to sign him according to Oddschecker.

Barcelona are second favourites ahead of Chelsea who will be hoping to mount a bid for the Premier League title next season under the guidance of manager Thomas Tuchel.

Liverpool are fourth favourites ahead of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain who are next in line.

Below is the rundown of the odds:

Manchester United: 5/2

Barcelona: 9/1

Chelsea: 10/1

Liverpool: 11/1

Manchester City: 14/1

Paris Saint-Germain: 14/1

What is Jadon Sancho's style of play?

Blessed with an abundance of pace and a great deal of trickery, Sancho is capable of making the world's best defenders look like amateurs when he is playing at his very best.

Far from being a one-dimensional player, the winger's ability to provide a defence splitting-pass as well as a pinpoint cross has allowed him to earn a fearsome reputation in Germany.

When you consider that United are already deadly when it comes to the utilising the counter-attack due to the presence of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Sancho could transform them into title contenders overnight if they opt to splash the cash on him this summer.

How many goals has Jadon Sancho scored during his career?

Since making his professional debut in 2017, Sancho has been able to find the back of the net on a consistent basis for Dortmund.

During the 134 games that he has played for the German outfit, the winger has netted 48 goals whilst he has also chipped in with 62 assists.

At international level, Sancho has scored three goals for England and will be hoping to add to this tally in the upcoming European Championship.

