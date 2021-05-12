Cristiano Ronaldo: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Undoubtedly one of football's greatest ever players, Cristiano Ronaldo's fantastic talent has allowed him to win a host of major trophies during his career as well as many individual awards.

The 36-year-old has helped the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid win league titles whilst he also played a key role in Portugal's triumph in Euro 2016.

Yet with the five-time Ballon D'or winner's contract at Juventus set to expire in 2022, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Ronaldo.

Will he sign a new deal with the Italian giants? Which clubs are looking to sign Ronaldo?

Let us shed some light on his current situation...

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Considering Ronaldo is one of the world's most famous players, it is hardly surprisingly that there is a great deal of speculation surrounding his future.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the winger, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he could leave Juventus this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

I Bianconeri will need to win all of their remaining games if they are to seal a top-four finish in Serie A due to the competitiveness of their rivals.

With Ronaldo reportedly earning £30m a year at Juventus, Romano has suggested that there are very few clubs who will be able to afford this outlay.

Portuguese news outlet Record revealed earlier this month that Ronaldo could be open to a re-union with Sporting Lisbon who handed him his debut in 2002.

What are the odds on Cristiano Ronaldo's next club?

Despite Ronaldo being linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon, the bookies currently have Manchester United as the favourites to secure his services this summer, according to Oddschecker.

Paris Saint Germain are second favourites whilst a move to any Chinese club is currently third on the list alongside Manchester City.

Real Madrid, who have failed to win a Champions League title since letting Ronaldo leave the club in 2018, are fourth favourites ahead of Barcelona.

Below is the rundown of the current odds:

Manchester United: 5/1

Paris Saint-Germain: 8/1

Any Chinese club: 14/1

Manchester City: 14/1

Real Madrid: 16/1

Barcelona: 22/1

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's style of play?

Arguably the best finisher in the history of football, Ronaldo's ability to put himself in the right place at the right time has allowed him to set a host of records since the turn of the century.

Although the winger may have lost a little bit of his pace in recent years due to his age, he still is able to strike fear into opposition defenders by beating them at will via the use of his tremendous amount of skill.

Having played a major part in United's success during his previous spell at the club, he could provide the catalyst that the club need to mount a title push next season in the Premier League as he would unquestionably thrive playing alongside attacking players such as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored during his career?

Alongside Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has taken the art of goal-scoring to new heights throughout his career as he has illustrated an ability to find the back of net in many different ways.

Ranging from a tap-in to a spectacular overhead kick, the winger is more than capable of producing a moment of magic when his side are in need of inspiration.

In the 891 club games that has played, Ronaldo has netted an astonishing total of 672 goals whilst he has also chipped in with 229 assists.

The former Madrid man has also managed to find the back of the net on 103 occasions in 173 appearances for Portugal which is the second-highest total recorded by a player at international level.

