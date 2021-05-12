Arsenal News: What the Gunners dressing room really thinks of Mikel Arteta

According to the Athletic, Mikel Arteta still has the support of the majority of Arsenal's players, despite their poor season.

What do the Arsenal squad really think of Mikel Arteta?

Based on the Athletic's report, Arteta has retained the support of most of his squad, with some players even keen to have assurances that the manager will be kept on prior to contract negotiations.

Players reportedly still hold the Spaniard in high regard despite the club enduring one of their worst Premier League seasons since they finished 12th in 1994/95. Some people at the club have even described Arteta as being able to adopt a "cult-like" level of faithfulness.

Are there any exceptions to this?

Despite impressing the younger members of the squad, several of Arsenal's senior figures have displayed rumblings of discontent, according to the Athletic.

Staff are reportedly under the impression that David Luiz, Willian, Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin all want to leave the club.

That might not necessarily be bad news considering how poor Arsenal's season has been.



Getting rid of the old guard might lead to a painful transition, but it's clear these members of the squad aren't providing the consistency and leadership the Gunners need right now.

Is Arteta still the right man for the job?

Whilst there have been glimpses of promise during Arteta's reign at Arsenal, including the FA Cup triumph last season, their position in the Premier League and their Europa League exit to Unai Emery's Villarreal have shown that he is struggling to manage at such a demanding level.

Arteta has perhaps had less scrutiny from the Arsenal faithful than previously unsuccessful managers due to their continued frustrations at boardroom level and the ownership.

Thousands of fans constructed a protest in order to force the owners, KSE, out of the club with reports from Sky Sports suggesting that Spotify owner, Daniel Ek, was preparing a bid for Arsenal despite their exit from the Europa League.

Why are some of Arsenal's players so loyal to Arteta?

Whilst some of the elder players have reportedly asked to leave the club, the rest of the squad remain loyal to the former Arsenal midfielder, but why is that?

This could be because much of Arsenal's squad are very young with the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Bayoko Saka still in their formative years. The younger players have been given their big opportunities under Arteta's management and despite poor results likely feel a natural affinity towards the Gunners boss.

Other players including the likes of Thomas Partey, Cedric Soares and Gabriel would likely back Arteta as well considering he was the man who brought them into the club in the first place.

