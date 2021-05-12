The rematch between British UFC fighter Darren Stewart and his arch-nemesis Eryk Anders has been booked, according to The Dentist himself.

Former Killacam light heavyweight king Stewart will battle his bitter rival Anders a month today on the preliminary card of UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona.

Stewart and Anders first fought back at UFC Fight Night 187 in March. The match-up ended in controversial fashion after Anders landed a knee to the head of the downed Stewart, which left him unable to continue.

But this time the ball will be very much in Stewart's court, as the bout will be contested at his natural weight limit of 205 pounds.

The London-born prizefighter had made no secret of his desire to be even more active than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic as he looked to make the most of his opportunities.

"I have no choice [but to compete often], man. I have no choice about if I want to do it or not," Stewart said to The Sun earlier this year.

"I'm not doing it for rankings, records and exposure and all that malarkey. I'm doing it to get money."

He added: "We're not fighting every two months, we're fighting every four or five months. And that's during a pandemic.

"I don't work as well. So whatever I make from last September, I'm living on until now. So I'm going again, I'm going again and I'm going again.

"So that's maybe why people love the way I fight. Because I don't care bout [sic] taking a risk.

"I fight like my life depends on it because I've got money to make."

However, his most recent setback threatened to derail his plans of getting paid for doing what he loves.

But now Stewart will get the chance to run it back with Anders when they throw down in front of 18,000 fans at the Gila River Arena.

UFC 263 is scheduled to be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Marvin Vettori.

