Manny Pacquiao is in discussions to fight Mikey Garcia in the United Arab Emirates after almost two years out of the ring.

That's according to the former four-weight world titleholder himself.

Dan Rafael, the boxing insider who was in attendance for Canelo Alvarez's knockout victory over Billy Joe Saunders at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, caught up with the former WBC and IBF lightweight champion Garcia on Saturday night.

When pressed on the matter, Garcia confirmed that his camp are in talks with Pacquiao's representatives for the biggest fight of his career to date as he prepares to make a sensational boxing comeback.

The legendary Pac Man, 42, has also reportedly pushed for a potential superfight with WBC and IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr as he chases one last massive payday.

However, Garcia is not content to sit on the sidelines and twiddle his thumbs, as he cannot wait to get back in the ring following a year and a half away from the sport.

"We’ve always been interested in a fight with Manny Pacquiao," Garcia said to WorldBoxingNews. "Last few months, the conversations came up many, many time.

"We started developing a good idea, a plan, a proposal, but it hasn’t really happened. Nothing solid. So, if that’s the case, I’m ready to move on and search for another fight, possibly to get a fight in July, August and maybe that could set me up for something bigger before the end of the year.

"I’m ready to get back in the ring," he added. "That’s what I want to do. I want to get back in the ring, show my fans and everybody that I’m here, that I haven’t left.

"We’ve been absent for over a year now after the fight with [Jessie] Vargas, but many fighters have had absences due to the pandemic. We want to get back. We’re ready."

