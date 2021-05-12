Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection for Man United's match against Leicester on Tuesday evening caused a stir.

Solskjaer made 10 changes from the team that beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

The likes of Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga started, while Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba were all on the bench.

United's weakened side put in a spirited performance but they were ultimately beaten 2-1.

The Red Devils will be in action again on Thursday against Liverpool, their third game in five days.

Jurgen Klopp's side are battling with Leicester for a spot in the top four.

United will most likely field their strongest team against their bitter rivals at Old Trafford.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray both discussed United's team selection against the Foxes and they both feel that Liverpool should feel aggrieved about the whole situation.

"What's happened here [is] a set of circumstances created by Manchester United that will adversely affect Liverpool, not just in the short-term, maybe over the next two, three or four years. Dependent on how this season finishes," Keys said.

"It's totally and utterly wrong."

Keys then suggested Leicester should play the same team they did against Leicester vs Liverpool, or face disciplinary action.

"So play this team Thursday night," Keys added. "That's why there should be some disciplinary action ahead of Thursday. It's not impossible...

"The outcome is, we've got a race for the Champions League places totally distorted by the lunacy that went on outside this arena."

Gray posed the question whether Liverpool fans should be aggrieved with United's team selection, to which Keys instantly replied: "Yes!"

Keys is not the only pundit that believes United should be punished for their team selection.

Trevor Sinclair feels the same way. The Englishman said on Tuesday evening that United should be given a six-point deduction.

“I think there needs to be a punishment for Man United. Three points isn’t enough because that doesn’t affect anything," he said on talkSPORT.

“I honestly feel the way they put out this team, the way they didn’t safeguard their stadium, I think a six-point deduction should be given to Manchester United.”

