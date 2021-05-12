West Ham transfer rumours: Hammers handed potential boost in pursuit of 6 foot 2 star

West Ham have been boosted by the news that Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima wants to move to the Premier League this summer, as revealed by the Evening Standard.

What's the latest news on Abdallah Sima?

Sima has been linked with numerous clubs in recent times, as Manchester United and Arsenal have shown interest in him, while PSG and Juventus have also been tracking the youngster's progress.

However, he would reportedly prefer a move to England rather than joining another major European league, suggesting that he could be open to signing for the Hammers.

His valuation back in January was £50m, but it is believed that a deal could be agreed for a fee lower than this at the end of the season.

What are Sima's stats this season?

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, netting 19 goals across all competitions. This included scoring four in Slavia Prague's run to the Europa League quarter-finals, with one of his strikes coming against Leicester in the last 32 stage of the competition.

In league action, the 6 foot 2 star has managed 11 goals in 19 appearances. No West Ham player has scored as many goals as Sima, with Michail Antonio, Jesse Lingard and Tomas Soucek all tied together on nine goals in the Premier League.

Have West Ham and Slavia Prague done business together recently?

They certainly have. Back in January 2020, the Irons signed Soucek from Slavia on an initial loan deal, which they turned into a permanent one last summer.

Vladimir Coufal then followed Soucek over to England, joining West Ham in October. The Czech pair have been a revelation for David Moyes' men this season.

Soucek has started every league game, and has established himself as a major threat from set-pieces, while Coufal has been a regular starter at right back, and has chipped in with six assists.

The relationship between West Ham and Slavia appears to be a healthy one, which could be crucial if the east London club come calling for Sima in the coming months.

Is this Moyes' chance to kill two birds with one stone?

It would appear that way.

Firstly, West Ham need to add more depth to their attack, as they currently only have Antonio as a recognised centre-forward. Sima is capable of playing off the right wing or up front, meaning that he could provide suitable cover for Antonio.

Then again, Sima is not going to want to simply be Antonio's under-study. However, given Antonio's fitness issues, he might not need to be.

At 31, Antonio is still performing strongly, but he is an explosive player who has suffered his fair share of injuries, and if he continues to have setbacks it might not be long before his best years are behind him.

That is why getting Sima is so important. He can be a long-term replacement for Antonio, but is also ready to step up and add much-needed strength in depth to the side's attack right away.

This solves two potential problems for Moyes heading into next season, so it makes perfect sense that the club are keen to tie up a deal for Sima ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

