FIFA 21 TOTW 33: Squad and Stats Revealed

FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) has arrived and we are in for a treat as far as players are concerned.

The weekly promotion run by EA highlights some of the best-performing players over the last seven days of domestic action, which sees those individuals rewarded with a special black card which is known as an “in-form card.”

Leagues all over the world will be looked at and the best 23 players will make the team, with their respective values being slightly more than their standard ones.

The squad was released at 6 pm BST on Wednesday 12th May and will be available in packs until Wednesday 19th May, where a new team will be selected as part of week 34.

Surprisingly, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski missed out on this week’s side despite scoring a stunning hat-trick to help his team storm to a 6-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach.

As far as the Premier League is concerned, Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson made the side. Wilson scored twice as the Magpies toppled Leicester City 4-2 last Friday.

Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson Becker is the highest-rated player this week, with a rating of 91 after keeping a clean sheet during his side's 2-0 win over Southampton.

Squad and Stats

Here is the official announcement and players that feature in TOTW 33:

