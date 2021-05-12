Daily Digest: Jessica Pegula knocks Naomi Osaka out of Italian Open

In today's news: Naomi Osaka is sent home from the Italian Open at the hands of Jessica Pegula, Casey Stoney announces shock resignation from Manchester United and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins silver in European Diving Championships.

Jessica Pegula snubs Naomi Osaka

In perhaps one of the biggest results of her career, Jessica Pegula stunned world number two Naomi Osaka in the latest round of the Italian Open.

The American pulled off an emphatic win against the four-time Grand Slam title winner, finishing with a score of 7-6, 6-2. Today's result is now Pegula's fifth top 10 win and the best result of her career in terms of ranking. As world number 31, the odds were heavily stacked against her, but she managed to exploit Osaka's weakness on clay to secure her spot in the third round.

"I knew if I could just hang in there and play my service games smart, I could get opportunities on her serve," the 27-year-old said after her win. Pegula is still without her first Grand Slam title but has set herself up well in this year's Italian Open.

Casey Stoney leaves Manchester United

In perhaps the most surprising news of the year so far, Manchester United manager Casey Stoney announced she has stepped down from her position as head coach of the club.

"It has been an honour to lead the women’s team at this great club and this has been an incredibly tough decision," the former Lioness said in a club statement. "However, after a difficult season with disruption caused by the pandemic, I now feel the time is right to take some time away and for someone else to come in and lead the team on the next stage of its journey."

Stoney joined the Red Devils during their inaugural season back in 2018. The Man United Women's team had been reformed after it was previously dismantled by the Board, and the 38-year-old led her new side to a Championship title and Women's Super League promotion.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins silver in European debut

Up and coming teenage diving starlet Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has won her first European medal as part of Team GB's mixed synchronised 10m duo.

The 17-year-old competed alongside Noah Williams in her first ever European Diving Championships and scooped silver, finishing with a total score of 307.32 from their five routines. The British pair finished behind Ukraine (325.68) and ahead of Russia (302.58).

Spendolini-Sirieix has made a huge step in her professional career, building on her already impressive CV. The teen won her first solo international gold medal last year in the FINA Diving Grand Prix and was also named the BBC's Young Personality of the Year.

"It's an amazing result and I'm so grateful," she said after her second place finish. "I was exhausted after all the travel and competition, but this is a great ice-breaker for the event. I'm looking forward to my individual [event] later in the week."

Chelsea sign Netherlands international Aniek Nouwen

Emma Hayes has wasted no time in getting to work on the transfer market after Chelsea lifted their second consecutive Women's Super League title. The Blues announced their first signing ahead of the 2021/22 season earlier today – Netherlands international Aniek Nouwen.

The 22-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the West London outfit, penning her with the club until 2024. Nouwen will join the club from PSV Eindhoven and already boasts significant international experience, with 14 senior appearances for the Netherlands.

She represented the Oranje Leeuwinnen U20s side at the 2018 World Cup, featuring in all of the competitive matches of the tournament.

Saki Kumagai swaps Lyon for Bayern Munich

Japanese international Saki Kumagai has swapped the Division 1 Féminine for the Frauen-Bundesliga in a transfer from Lyon to Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old joins the German champions on a two-year deal following the expiration of her contract, ending an eight-year stint in France.

Kumagai takes a wealth of experience with her in the major move, including five Champions League titles and her success in the 2011 World Cup.

She admitted that facing her new side in Europe last season left her impressed and she is keen to go on and win the Champions League with the German outfit.

